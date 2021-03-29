-
A new fare structure from the Maine Department of Transportation is being challenged by Islesboro residents, who have been informed that their tickets to…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine State Ferry Service has proposed a set of fare increases in order to offset a projected budget shortfall. The Portland Press…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ A Maine bill would allow residents of the state's island communities to ship medical samples by ferry rather than in person.…
-
Members of Maine's congressional delegation say the Maine State Ferry Service is receiving $1 million for upgrades to its boats and facilities. U.S. Rep.…