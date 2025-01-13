Federal appeals court upholds Maine DOT plan to replace Frank J. Wood Bridge

An appeals court has affirmed the Maine Department of Transportation's plan to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge linking Brunswick and Topsham.

The DOT said the bridge is more than 90 years old, and is rated in "poor condition."

But efforts to replace it have run into multiple lawsuits from preservation groups who want to see the bridge repaired rather than replaced.

In a statement, the DOT said work to replace the bridge is already underway, and that the project could be completed by late 2026.