Federal appeals court upholds Maine DOT plan to replace Frank J. Wood Bridge

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published January 13, 2025 at 5:33 PM EST
The Frank J. Wood Bridge on US 201 over the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham, Maine.
cmh2315fl
/
via Flickr
The Frank J. Wood Bridge on US 201 over the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham, Maine.

An appeals court has affirmed the Maine Department of Transportation's plan to replace the Frank J. Wood Bridge linking Brunswick and Topsham.

The DOT said the bridge is more than 90 years old, and is rated in "poor condition."

But efforts to replace it have run into multiple lawsuits from preservation groups who want to see the bridge repaired rather than replaced.

In a statement, the DOT said work to replace the bridge is already underway, and that the project could be completed by late 2026.
Maine infrastructure, Maine Department of Transportation
