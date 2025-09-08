Washington County will ask voters to approve $11 million bond to patch debt, budget shortfall

Washington County will ask voters this November to approve an $11 million to cover a budget shortfall due to years of financial mismanagement.

The problem started more than five years ago, when previous county administrators adopted a policy that allowed surplus funds to be carried over to the next year, without first verifying that those balances actually existed.

In some cases, budget lines were overspent, or the county had not collected enough tax revenue, said Washington County Commissioner David Burns.

Federal pandemic-era emergency money was placed into the county general fund, giving the appearance that there was no cash flow problem.

Burns described the situation, which he learned about after starting as a commissioner back in January, as "devastating."

He's hopeful voters will pass the bond, otherwise he said he's not exactly sure how the county will continue provide essential police, probate court and regional communication services.

"To go without those services, to me, is unthinkable," he said. "But I don't have the foresight at this point at least to see exactly how we're going to get out of this. And that's pretty frustrating."

The county must pay back a roughly $7.6 million loan, plus about $2.6 million in back debt and a $700,000 budget shortfall for this year alone.

Burns acknowledged that many Washington County residents are already grappling with high property taxes and rising daily expenses, and that the bond may be a tough sell.

"Make good judgment about this proposed bond, which is something that — with the best information we have — we believe we need to keep the county services going, provide the services that people desire and need," he said. "But on the other hand, do everything that we can in our power — and I think all three commissioners believe this — to hold down county property taxes as much as possible. We have to get out of this hole."