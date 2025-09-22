Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

New Balance marks completion of Skowhegan expansion

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published September 22, 2025 at 4:25 PM EDT
Employees on the floor of the New Balance manufacturing facility in Skowhegan. The company completed a $65 million expansion to the facility, adding 120,000 square feet.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public
Employees on the floor of the New Balance manufacturing facility in Skowhegan. The company completed a $65 million expansion to the facility, adding 120,000 square feet.

New Balance today marked the completion of its $65 million expansion at its factory in Skowhegan, adding 120,000 square feet to the building.

Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins highlighted New Balance's work in the surrounding community, and its dedication to American manufacturing.

"New Balance has shown the world that given a level playing field, there is nothing that American workers cannot do and no challenge that they cannot meet," Collins said.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King said the expansion is an investment in those employees and in American manufacturing.

"The other thing that impressed me is the detail, the skill of what you're doing," he said. "I mean sewing those with a one-millimeter tolerance, all of the pieces that go into making one of these complicated little shoes."

New Balance employs about 400 workers in Skowhegan, one of the company's five manufacturing facilities in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Business and Economy
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion