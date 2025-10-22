Coast Guard says it's abandoning effort to remove navigational buoys from Gulf of Maine

The U.S. Coast Guard said it's abandoning efforts to remove hundreds of navigational buoys from New England waters, following criticism from mariners.

The proposal called for the removal of nearly 150 buoys in the Gulf of Maine.

After receiving initial pushback this summer, the Coast Guard delayed the buoy removal initiative, and presented a scaled back proposal for public comment last month.

Now, the Coast Guard said it's suspending the modernization initiative. No changes will be made to navigational aids until further analysis is complete, the agency said.

It received more than 3,200 comments from the public about the proposed changes. Many were harbormasters, ferry operators and fishermen who rely on the buoys slated for removal, particularly at night or in poor weather. Others said the buoys served as a meeting point for large vessels and pilots, and that emergency boats relied on them to meet routine trips.

The Coast Guard had said the buoy changes are intended to support modern navigational needs, because electronic systems are more widely available and affordable.