A fall Maine landscape
Portland residents vote to increase minimum wage to $19 an hour by 2028

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published November 5, 2025 at 3:39 PM EST
Cashiers are among those who could benefit from the minimum wage increase.
Maine Center for Economic Policy
Portland voters Tuesday night approved a measure to gradually raise the minimum wage from its current rate of $15.50 an hour to $19 an hour over the next three years.

A Maine Center for Economic Policy analysis said 15,000 Portland workers, many in marginalized groups, will benefit from the ordinance and could see an average increase to their income of nearly $2,100 a year.

Jason Shedlock is President of the Southern Maine Labor Council.

"People of color, women, and young people are notoriously paid a lower wage. What Portland voters said last night was that's unacceptable. We understand it's expensive to live here and to raise a family here," Shedlock said.

MECEP said workers in the hospitality, entertainment, personal support and retail industries will benefit the most.

"When you have a workforce that is compensated at a rate that allows them to have a fighting chance to live where they work, you're going to have a workforce that shows up, and studies show turnover is less as well," Shedlock said.

See the Maine Center for Economic Policy analysis here.
