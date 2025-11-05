Portland residents vote to increase minimum wage to $19 an hour by 2028

Portland voters Tuesday night approved a measure to gradually raise the minimum wage from its current rate of $15.50 an hour to $19 an hour over the next three years.

A Maine Center for Economic Policy analysis said 15,000 Portland workers, many in marginalized groups, will benefit from the ordinance and could see an average increase to their income of nearly $2,100 a year.

Jason Shedlock is President of the Southern Maine Labor Council.

"People of color, women, and young people are notoriously paid a lower wage. What Portland voters said last night was that's unacceptable. We understand it's expensive to live here and to raise a family here," Shedlock said.

MECEP said workers in the hospitality, entertainment, personal support and retail industries will benefit the most.

"When you have a workforce that is compensated at a rate that allows them to have a fighting chance to live where they work, you're going to have a workforce that shows up, and studies show turnover is less as well," Shedlock said.

