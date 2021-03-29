-
Both sides are appealing a recent legal ruling that Portland's $18-an-hour minimum wage during declared emergencies is legal — but should not go into…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Department of Labor's reminding workers and employers that a suite of changes to state and federal minimum wage and overtime…
-
Maine’s current $11 minimum wage will go up to $12 next January. Lawmakers are considering several proposals to head off the increase, or create a…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine's minimum wage will increase to $11 an hour in the new year thanks to a law approved by voters in 2016.Maine's hourly wage will…
-
Democrats in the Maine House have held off a Republican bid to slow down the minimum wage increase passed by voters nearly two years ago – at least for…
-
The Maine House of Representatives Thursday rejected a proposal to roll back the minimum wage increase approved by voters two years ago.The proposal would…
-
A legislative committee has voted against a Republican plan to overturn a minimum wage law that was passed by voters. The issue will still go before the…
-
The Maine Legislature is considering a proposal to dismantle the citizen-passed legislation that increases the minimum wage to $12 an hour over several…
-
Thousands of Maine workers earning minimum wage will get a raise come Jan. 1, their second increase since voters increased the minimum wage at the ballot…
-
Maine lawmakers have taken a step toward reinstating the lower base wage for workers who receive tips. The Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic…