© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
106.5 WMEF-FM in Fort Kent is off the air for needed maintenance and upgrades including a new antenna installation. This work is estimated to last thru Friday. We apologize for the disruption.

Portland voters approve hazard pay limits

Maine Public | By Nicole Ogrysko
Published November 6, 2024 at 1:18 PM EST
A group of people stand in front of Portland city hall holding signs that read "Hazard pay today"
Ari Snider
/
Maine Public file
Protesters outside Portland city hall in Feb. 2022 decried the city council's decision to lift a state of emergency, which ended a hazard pay provision that had temporarily increased minimum wage in the city from $13 an hour to $19.50.

Voters in Portland have approved changes to the city's emergency minimum wage ordinance.

Under a previous referendum approved by voters four years ago, nonremote workers in Portland received 1.5 times the minimum wage during any state of emergency. Now, the boost in hazard pay for Portland workers will only apply when city officials declare an emergency, not the governor.

Unofficial election results from the city of Portland show about 51% of residents voted in favor of the referendum. About 36% voted against the measure.

Quincy Hentzel, president and CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the new referendum should help in situations like this past winter, when an emergency was declared for storms that didn't severely impact the city.

"We heard from a lot of restaurant owners when that happened, as well as child care providers, because the child care providers, the wages they had to pay increased time-and-a-half," she said. "Yet they couldn't charge families more money. And some of the child care providers do get subsidies from the state. Those do not increase when the emergency wage goes up."

Some child care providers closed as a result, Hentzel said.

Voters also approved changes to Portland's short-term rental policy, which includes new registration requirements for unit owners.
Tags
Business and Economy emergency declarationminimum wageYour Vote 2024
Nicole Ogrysko
nogrysko@mainepublic.org
See stories by Nicole Ogrysko
Related Content
Portland City Hall on June 7, 2024.
  1. Portland certifies a referendum effort to limit the city's hazard pay ordinance
  2. Chamber of commerce president says Portland's hazard pay ordinance should be revisited