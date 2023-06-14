© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Politics

Fate of minimum wage boost uncertain after passage in both legislative chambers

Maine Public | By Kevin Miller
Published June 14, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT
The Maine State House is seen Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Augusta, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
The Maine State House is seen Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Augusta, Maine.

Both chambers of the Legislature have given initial approval to boosting Maine's minimum wage to $15 an hour. But the bill's prospects remain unclear.

The Senate voted 22-11 to pass the bill on Tuesday, one day after the House passed it by a single vote. If enacted, the proposal would boost Maine's minimum wage by $1.20 an hour next January and then increase it annually based on the cost-of-living index. Supporters like Democratic Sen. Mike Tipping of Orono say a 2016 referendum showed how minimum wage increases help workers without hurting the economy.

"There were predictions about terrible things to Maine's businesses. Instead, we saw the longest, lowest level of unemployment in our state's history. We saw growth in retail, hospitality and restaurant jobs. We saw prices stay level," Tipping said.

But a spokesperson for Gov. Janet Mills says the Democrat supports the system put in place by the 2016 referendum and "would prefer Maine continue to follow this path."

Kevin Miller
