Maine lawmakers advance farmworker minimum wage proposal

The Maine House today narrowly voted to advance a measure that would establish a state minimum wage for agricultural workers.

The 72-70 vote fell largely along party lines, with most Democrats in support and Republicans generally opposed.

If approved, the bill would require employers to pay farmworkers the state minimum wage, currently $14.15 per hour, beginning next year.

The bill received broad support from farmworker advocates and agricultural industry groups during a public hearing last month.

The legislation builds on the work of a committee convened by Gov. Janet Mills last year. It now heads to the state Senate.