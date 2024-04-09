© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine lawmakers advance farmworker minimum wage proposal

Maine Public | By Ari Snider
Published April 9, 2024 at 2:30 PM EDT
In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, a mechanical harvester fills trucks with potatoes in Mapleton, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, a mechanical harvester fills trucks with potatoes in Mapleton, Maine.

The Maine House today narrowly voted to advance a measure that would establish a state minimum wage for agricultural workers.

The 72-70 vote fell largely along party lines, with most Democrats in support and Republicans generally opposed.

If approved, the bill would require employers to pay farmworkers the state minimum wage, currently $14.15 per hour, beginning next year.

The bill received broad support from farmworker advocates and agricultural industry groups during a public hearing last month.

The legislation builds on the work of a committee convened by Gov. Janet Mills last year. It now heads to the state Senate.
Ari Snider
