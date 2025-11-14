Supply of H2B visas falls short of Maine hotel and restaurant needs heading into winter season

The Maine Chamber of Commerce says the state's hotels and restaurants need additional workers heading into the winter, yet the supply of H2B visas to bolster seasonal labor demands is falling short.

In a typical year 66,000 H2B visas are issued in the U.S., but in the last few years that number has been nearly doubled to the maximum of 130,000 due to a shortage of labor.

U.S. Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins of Maine have asked the departments of Homeland Security and Labor to allow the maximum number — 130,000 — to be released for 2026.

Patrick Woodcock, Maine State Chamber president, said the short supply of H2B visas is a recurring theme.

"We have one of lowest unemployment rates in the country and a really seasonally stressed labor force," he said.

Woodcock said he'd like to see 130,000 H2B visas set in statute for five years to give businesses the ability to meet their future labor needs.

"I do think that this anticipation and unpredictability just injects uncertainty when we don't need it," Woodcock said.

Hospitality Maine says only a few thousand H-2B visa employees come to the state each year, and many operators rely on those foreign workers who already know the business and can help them run at full capacity.

The association said Maine employers were certified for 5,236 H2B workers this year, the highest using state on a per capita basis.