Mainers could see higher prices for Thanksgiving dinner

Maine Public | By Michael Livingston
Published November 26, 2025 at 1:15 PM EST
Frozen turkeys sit in a refrigerated case inside a grocery store in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Frozen turkeys sit in a refrigerated case inside a grocery store in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

Grocery stores and food producers, including some in Maine, say customers could see higher prices on Thanksgiving goods.

The latest Consumer Price Index Report shows grocery prices are up nearly 3% from last September.

Tariffs from the Trump Administration have hit imported goods especially hard. While the President announced Friday that he would be rolling back tariffs on more than 200 imported food items including beef, coffee, and certain fruits — the effects won't likely be seen on grocery store shelves until after the holiday.

Mary Chapman owns Sissle & Daughters Cheesemongers & Grocers in Portland. She says prices on European cheeses and wines have frustrated customers.

"A gruyere from Switzerland just won best cheese in the world. We have all these customers asking us if we're going to carry it, and it would just be impossible," she said. "I mean, it would likely cost a customer $60 per pound on the counter because of that tariff."

There is currently a 39% tariff imposed on Swiss cheeses.

Meanwhile the price of turkeys is up 40% from last year — mostly due to an earlier bird flu outbreak. Canned vegetables are 5% more expensive due to rising packaging costs from steel and aluminum tariffs.

Chapman expects those tariffs on raw materials, equipment and chemicals will impact the price of American-made goods too.

"Luckily, our customers are very smart and they pay attention to the news, and they're not surprised," Chapman said. "They don't think we're trying to price gouge them in any way. But, I still don't want them to have to spend that much on things."

Maine's U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King sent a letter to Trump administration officials this week saying they are "gravely concerned" about the impact of the tariffs imposed on imports of timber and lumber. The letter did not mention rising grocery prices.

Michael Livingston
Michael joined Maine Public as a news reporter in 2025. His roots are in Michigan where he spent three years at Interlochen Public Radio as a Report for America corps member.
