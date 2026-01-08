Dunkin' bakery and delivery hub closes with little notice for workers

One of the largest offsite bakery and delivery contractors for Dunkin franchises south of Augusta closed its doors this week affecting nearly 100 workers.

Mid Maine CPL, located in Lewiston, said in a letter to employees that the decision was due to aging infrastructure and high operating costs. The company operated out of the warehouse on 20 Forrestal St. since 2001.

While some franchises have the equipment to make food, Dunkin' uses offsite bakeries and delivery hubs to produce fresh pastries that are often delivered overnight.

Jo Cabral, who worked at the facility for over a decade said he saw the closure coming after the company failed to pass health and safety inspections.

"When we walked in on Monday, they had us all gathered up in what we call 'the running room,' which is where they sort out the donuts for the orders to send out with the trucks," he said. "They gathered us up and dropped the bomb on us."

Cabral said between 70 and 100 employees worked in the facility, counting delivery drivers. Employees were compensated for any outstanding earned paid leave and given a one-time bonus of their weekly wages before being referred to unemployment services.

Company leadership and Dunkin's corporate offices could not be reached for comment.

The state Department of Labor said it got no notice of the closure but is in touch with workers.

"We have a rapid response team that can connect with the employer and affected employees in order to offer assistance such as unemployment insurance and job search resources, training, anything that they might need, during that transition period," said Maine DOL communications manager Jessica Picard.

Workers can also contact their local CareerCenter, which can help connect them to reemployment services.

The department's Rapid Response Team also holds weekly public sessions for workers on Wednesday mornings.