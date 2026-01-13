Maine awards $1.2 million to boost efficiency workforce

Maine has awarded $1.2 million to help build the state's energy efficiency workforce.

The Maine Department of Energy Resources said the grants will help grow the state's ranks of HVAC technicians and upskill workers to install heat pumps and other energy efficient improvements.

The programs are expected to serve about 1,200 workers across Maine the department said in a press release.

"These investments will strengthen career pathways, support local businesses, and ensure Maine has the skilled workforce needed to meet growing demand for energy efficiency services across the state," said department acting commissioner Dan Burgess in the release.

The Maine Community College System will receive $317,000 to on training and education for new and existing HVAC technicians through the program.

Meanwhile, the Association of Energy Service Professionals received about $449,000 to provide professional training and industry certifications while the Maine Labor Climate Council will get $447,500 for training and apprenticeships.

Funding was provided through the energy department's Clean Energy Partnership, aimed at doubling the state's energy workforce to 30,000 by 2030.