Lewiston commission hears law enforcement testimony on strategies for locating Card during manhunt

On Friday, state law enforcement officials discussed their strategy and communications before the commission investigating the mass shootings in Lewiston last October.

Some questions from the commission centered on how law enforcement decided where to focus their search for the shooter, Robert Card.

Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said they received 750 tips over two days about Card's whereabouts, including a recycling center in Lisbon, where his body was ultimately found. Card's family was among those who suggested checking the recycling center, and Ross was asked whether tips from the family were given more weight. Ross said they have to be guarded about information from family.

"A lot of times in the past, offenders families help that individual," Ross said. "In manhunt's we've done in the past, we've been sent on wild goose chases, you find a bag of peanut butter sandwiches in the woods. That type of stuff happens and it happens very frequently."

Law enforcement has faced scrutiny because they searched the recycling center three times before finding Card's body in a trailer at an overflow lot that had not previously been checked.