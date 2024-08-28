© 2024 Maine Public

Lewiston shooter may have planned ambush at parking lot where he died

Maine Public | By Ethan Andrews | BDN
Published August 28, 2024 at 10:01 AM EDT
Trailers are seen in a parking lot at a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the suspect in this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lisbon Falls, Maine. Card was wanted for the shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Trailers are seen in a parking lot at a recycling facility where law enforcement found the body of Robert Card, the suspect in this week's mass shootings, Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in Lisbon Falls, Maine. Card was wanted for the shooting deaths of 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Lewiston mass shooter Robert Card II may have been planning an ambush at the recycling center parking lot where his body was found after he killed 18 people and injured 13 others at a bowling alley and bar in Lewiston last year, according to documents newly released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The information appears in a report containing notes from two Homeland Security investigators on their attempts to get security camera footage at several locations in the town of Lisbon from Oct. 25, 2023, the day of the shooting. The investigators were looking for footage from Capital Avenue in Lisbon before and after the shooting.

Their notes include observations from someone whose name has been redacted describing the absence of security cameras in the overflow lot at Maine Recycling Corporation in Lisbon, where Card’s body was ultimately found, in a cargo trailer, dead by apparent suicide.

Card previously worked at the recycling center, and his attacks in Lewiston targeted people at establishments where he was a regular. Interviews with people who knew him suggested he had become delusional in the lead up to the shooting, believing that people were “bad mouthing” him behind his back and calling him a pedophile.

This story appears through a content sharing partnership with the Bangor Daily News.
