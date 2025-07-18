Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

17-year-old makes first court appearance, faces murder charge in death of paddleboarder in Union

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published July 18, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT
Crawford Pond is seen Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Union, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Crawford Pond is seen Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Union, Maine.

A 17-year-old male from Frankfort has been charged with one count of murder in the case of Sunshine Stewart, whose body was found during a search of Crawford Pond in Union on July 3.

The state determined that Stewart, who was last seen paddleboarding alone, died from strangulation and blunt force trauma. She was 48.

The teen denied the murder charge during a short court appearance in Knox County via Zoom, according to the Midcoast Villager. Because of his age, Maine Public is not naming him.

The state has filed a motion to have the juvenile, who turns 18 in September, tried in an adult court. If he is convicted of murder as an adult in Maine, he would face a minimum of 25 years and up to life in prison.

The Midcoast Villager reports that Judge Eric Walker ordered police affidavits, with details about the case, to be kept sealed until a status conference on Aug. 22. The teen, meanwhile, is being held at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.
Courts and Crime
Nora Saks
See stories by Nora Saks