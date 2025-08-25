Bangor Studio/Membership Department
U.S. District court judge denies Maine Family Planning's request to restore federal Medicaid funding

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 25, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
Maine Family Planning mobile health unit outside the State House on April 16, 2024.
Patty Wight
/
Maine Public
Maine Family Planning mobile health unit outside the State House on April 16, 2024.

A U.S. District court judge in Maine has denied Maine Family Planning's request for a preliminary injunction to stop the Trump administration's cuts to Medicaid funding.

The budget reconciliation bill signed into law by President Trump this summer blocked health providers who offer abortions from participating in the Medicaid program, known locally as MaineCare.

That's a $1.9 million annual loss for Maine Family Planning, which provides a range of health services at 18 clinics across the state.

Justice Lance Walker said in his opinion that Maine Family Planning failed to make a strong case that the policy unlawfully treats some Medicaid providers differently and also failed to meet the criteria for an injunction.

Planned Parenthood filed a separate lawsuit over the policy and won a temporary injunction from a federal judge in Boston in late July.
Courts and Crime Maine Family Planningmedicaidfamily planning
