Jeep crashes into Brunswick tennis club, injuring 2

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published September 5, 2025 at 1:02 PM EDT

Brunswick police say a vehicle crashed into a sports complex Thursday morning while patrons were inside playing tennis and exercising.

The Maine Pines Raquet and Fitness on Harpswell Road was a chaotic scene on Thursday morning after a driver crashed her Jeep Cherokee through the walls of the club and sped around four tennis courts and then into the lobby.

In a press release shared on Facebook, Brunswick police say they received numerous 911 calls, and witnesses reported people running in all directions to avoid being hit.

Two people received minor injuries: the 72-year-old driver, identified as Michelle Vadeboncoeur of Gray, and a club patron who was hit by flying glass. Both were transported to Mid Coast Hospital.

In a Facebook post, the tennis club said it would remain closed for a few days to assess and cleanup the extensive damage, and make repairs to the facility, especially to the aerobics studio.

The crash remains under investigation.
Nora Saks
