Arrest of a Portland parent near an elementary school by 'unidentified' agents sparks widespread fear

Portland Public School officials say they are upset and seeking answers after a parent was detained outside Talbot elementary school Thursday morning by "unidentified law enforcement."

School board chair Sarah Lentz said at a press conference Friday that the officers were wearing vests that said "police" but refused to identify themselves to school staff. She said the district confirmed that the Portland Police were not involved.

Lentz said the arrest has sent a ripple of fear through the community, that is likely to have repercussions for families in the district.

"This is the first one that has been so close to school during a school day and really impacting the environment in a different way," she said. "So yes, we do anticipate attendance rates to go down and for people to hold their kids at home."

While the district has yet to confirm which agency conducted the arrest, Superintendent Ryan Scallon said in a letter to parents and staff that it comes at a time when many in the school community are increasingly worried about ICE activity in Portland.