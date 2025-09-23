Authorities investigate cause of fire that killed two people Sunday in Portland

State authorities are still investigating the cause of a fire that killed two people Sunday on Portland's Munjoy Hill. The structure had been cited for previous fire code violations but repairs had been made to improve safety.

The state Public Safety Department says firefighters received calls about 43 St. Lawrence Street around 2 a.m. Sunday. The building had four apartments and while some residents were successfully evacuated, firefighters found 45-year-old Nicole Niehoff and 40-year-old Jake Millett dead in the structure. No foul play is suspected.

Portland issued a violation to the owner in 2022 over concerns about the property's upkeep. City of Portland spokesperson Jessica Grondin said city staff helped install fire doors in the stairwells and update the smoke detectors in the building two years ago. The porches on the right side of the building still needed repair at the time of the fire. But, according to Grondin, each unit possessed two fire code compliant ways of exit separate from the porch.

In a release today, the Maine Department of Public Safety noted the recent repairs to bring the building up to code "significantly enhanced safety measures" that helped other occupants get out safely. The building was condemned Monday due to the fire.