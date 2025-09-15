Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Scarborough High School assistant principal dies in crash after allegedly speeding away from police

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published September 15, 2025 at 1:11 PM EDT
Parents outside Scarborough High School to pick up their Wentworth students evacuated to the high school.
Madi Smith
/
Maine Public
Scarborough High School in March.

Classes at Scarborough High School are canceled today following the unexpected death of Assistant Principal Jacob Brown.

Brown was killed in a fiery crash Saturday night in Cumberland, after Maine State Police said he sped off during a traffic stop before crashing into some woods.

Maine State Police said they received calls Saturday night about a vehicle driving erratically on Interstate 295 southbound near Richmond. They said troopers tried to stop 34-year-old Jacob Brown of Scarborough, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, but said Brown suddenly sped off.

With troopers in pursuit, police said Brown veered off the highway in Cumberland and crashed into some woods. Police said the vehicle was engulfed in flames and Brown, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected. Troopers attempted to perform life-saving measures, Brown was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Maine State Police are still investigating the crash, but said they believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Brown was the assistant principal at Scarborough High School where the superintendent canceled classes Monday "to come together for support." Brown began his career in Scarborough in 2014 as a middle school teacher and hockey coach. Instead of regular classes, the school delayed opening two hours and counseling is being offered to faculty, staff and students.
Madi Smith
Journalist Madi Smith is Maine Public's Emerging Voices Journalism Fellow this year and is sponsored by support from the Abbagadassett Foundation.
