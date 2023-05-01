Madawaska paper company to pay $67M for failure to report pollution violations

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached settlements with six New England companies for failing to report their use and release of toxic chemicals.

Twin Rivers Paper Company in Madawaska is paying a $67,000 penalty for its alleged failure to file timely reports on its use of nitrate compounds from 2017 to 2019.

Other companies that reached settlements for alleged violations are in Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

The U.S. EPA says companies are required to file annual reports in order for the public and local officials to know about toxic chemicals that are used and released in their communities.