EV chargers are coming to 13 new locations in Maine

More public electric vehicle chargers are coming to Maine.

Seven new chargers will be installed at grocery stores, gas stations and shopping malls in Bangor, Augusta and along Route 1 from Freeport to Ellsworth. Six others will be installed along well-traveled routes in Aroostook County, and in Machias.

The chargers will be paid for through federal infrastructure and Maine Jobs and Recovery plan funding.

The Maine Department of Transportation said the chargers should be up and running some time next year.

Maine will receive some $18 million in federal funds over the next few years to fill in gaps in the state's public EV charging network. There are 216 fast chargers and 708 Level 2 community plugs in Maine today.