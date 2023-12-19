2 dead, 2 missing after storm batters Maine

Monday's storm is being blamed for two deaths.

One man, Troy Olson of Windham, was clearing debris from a roof and was struck and killed by a falling tree. Another man from Fairfield was struck and killed while attempting to clear a fallen tree with a tractor. His name hasn't been released yet.

Maine Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Vanessa Corson is reminding the public of some basic safety precautions.

"The utility companies want to remind people to never touch a downed power line, or a tree that may be in contact with a downed line," she says. "You don't want to attempt to remove any tree limbs. And then motorists need to slow down, or move over and change lanes, if possible, if you're approaching those utility trucks who are trying to make those restoration efforts."

In addition, Corson warns that in flooded areas, just six inches of flowing water can be enough to sweep a person off their feet.

Corson says the rain and wind left their mark on many communities.

"Farmington is basically shut down. There are reports of a bridge gone in Rangeley. Lincoln County had reported about 96 roads being closed as of this morning. Mexico, Maine, in Oxford County is in rough shape," she says.

In Mexico, authorities are looking for two people swept away yesterday by the waters of the Swift River.

State police say the vehicle was trying to head into Rumford from Mexico on Route 2 tried to turn around when the river water swept the car into the flooding river. Two of the three people that got out of the vehicle were rescued, but a third person — and a fourth still in the car — went missing.

Officials say that some areas near Mexico are closed off completely because of the flooding, and boats are being used to try to help residents who are trapped and need help.

Corson urges people to check in with neighbors and have patience with the power restoration efforts, which are likely to take days.