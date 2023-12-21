December 2023 Storm

-
As the power outages from Monday's storm stretched into midweek, and winter temperatures returned, rural Mainers have been finding ways to stay warm and get by as best they can.
-
Augusta, Hallowell and Gardiner — along with many other riverfront communities — are are still dealing with high water levels. But business owners are starting to dig out and assess the damage after the worst flooding in decades.
-
The Androscoggin River in Rumford reached historic levels this week, cresting at a flood stage of 22 feet. The rapidly rising water caused extensive damage to homes and businesses, and prompted the evacuation of dozens of residents.
-
The governor assessed storm damage Wednesday, saying a full assessment of the damage is ongoing.
-
Sunday River and Saddleback Mountain are expected to reopen Saturday for Skiing. Sugarloaf Mountain has said it will open Friday.
-
After Monday's severe storm, food pantries in Western Maine affected by the weather are trying to provide relief while navigating the aftermath.
-
As the floodwaters of the Androscoggin River subside, public safety officials say many of those who were asked to evacuate in Lewiston are allowed to return to their homes.
-
Versant Power says about half of its customers were without power as of Tuesday afternoon — and service might not be restored until the end of the week.
-
The Androscoggin River is expected to crest at noon on Wednesday.
-
The city of Lewiston is ordering residents of several streets to evacuate from this afternoon through midday tomorrow.