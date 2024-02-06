Two new centers can help Mainers apply for assistance to repair damage from December storm

The federal government has opened up two disaster recovery centers in Rumford and Skowhegan, where people can apply for federal assistance to repair damage from December's extreme wind and rain storm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers will be housed at the Rumford Municipal Building and the Somerset County Emergency Operations Center. Both will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Residents of Androscoggin, Oxford, Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset counties are eligible for assistance.

FEMA is expected to open up additional centers in other counties in the coming days.