© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Two new centers can help Mainers apply for assistance to repair damage from December storm

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published February 6, 2024 at 1:19 PM EST
Cars are flooded in a parking lot at the Hathaway Creative Center alongside the Kennebec River, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterville, Maine. A severe storm on Monday flooded rivers and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Cars are flooded in a parking lot at the Hathaway Creative Center alongside the Kennebec River, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterville, Maine. A severe storm on Monday flooded rivers and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.

The federal government has opened up two disaster recovery centers in Rumford and Skowhegan, where people can apply for federal assistance to repair damage from December's extreme wind and rain storm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said the centers will be housed at the Rumford Municipal Building and the Somerset County Emergency Operations Center. Both will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Residents of Androscoggin, Oxford, Kennebec, Franklin and Somerset counties are eligible for assistance.

FEMA is expected to open up additional centers in other counties in the coming days.
Tags
Maine December 2023 Storm
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg