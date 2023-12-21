Second body found after vehicle was swept away in Mexico during Monday's storm

Authorities have found the body of a second person who went missing Monday after the truck they were in was swept away by the Swift River in western Maine.

Mexico police chief Roy Hodsdon said searchers found the body of 20-year old Ciara Cooper roughly 80 yards from where the truck went into the water off a bridge. The body of the driver, Cooper's grandmother, 61-year-old Gertrude Richard, was found Wednesday inside the truck.

"It's tragic when we lose people like this," Hodsdon said. "Especially to something as unfortunate as could have been avoided if they hadn't gone around some road blocks for road closures for floods."

Two other occupants, 37-year-old Charlie Young of Mexico and 53-year-old Michael Skillen of Rumford were able to exit the vehicle. They suffered hypothermia but were rescued.

