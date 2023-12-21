© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Second body found after vehicle was swept away in Mexico during Monday's storm

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 21, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST
Cars are flooded in a parking lot at the Hathaway Creative Center alongside the Kennebec River, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterville, Maine. A severe storm on Monday flooded rivers and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Authorities have found the body of a second person who went missing Monday after the truck they were in was swept away by the Swift River in western Maine.

Mexico police chief Roy Hodsdon said searchers found the body of 20-year old Ciara Cooper roughly 80 yards from where the truck went into the water off a bridge. The body of the driver, Cooper's grandmother, 61-year-old Gertrude Richard, was found Wednesday inside the truck.

"It's tragic when we lose people like this," Hodsdon said. "Especially to something as unfortunate as could have been avoided if they hadn't gone around some road blocks for road closures for floods."

Two other occupants, 37-year-old Charlie Young of Mexico and 53-year-old Michael Skillen of Rumford were able to exit the vehicle. They suffered hypothermia but were rescued.
Maine December 2023 Storm
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
