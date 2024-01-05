December's storm caused more than $5 million in damage in Oxford County

Local officials continue to assess the extent of damage from last month's storm.

In hard-hit Oxford County, Emergency Management Agency officials estimate $5.7 million in damage to public roads, bridges and buildings. Much of that is spread across the county, although Rumford was one of the worst hit areas.

Other counties continue to work on preliminary assessments and meet with federal emergency management officials.

If federal officials find that damage reaches a certain threshold, the governor can request a formal disaster declaration.