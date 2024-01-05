© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

December's storm caused more than $5 million in damage in Oxford County

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published January 5, 2024 at 6:43 AM EST
Flooding damage along the Androscoggin River in Bethel and Rumford, as seen on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
Brian Bechard
/
Maine Public
Flooding damage along the Androscoggin River in Bethel and Rumford, as seen on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

Local officials continue to assess the extent of damage from last month's storm.

In hard-hit Oxford County, Emergency Management Agency officials estimate $5.7 million in damage to public roads, bridges and buildings. Much of that is spread across the county, although Rumford was one of the worst hit areas.

Other counties continue to work on preliminary assessments and meet with federal emergency management officials.

If federal officials find that damage reaches a certain threshold, the governor can request a formal disaster declaration.
Tags
Environment and Outdoors December 2023 Storm
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
See stories by Kaitlyn Budion