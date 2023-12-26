FEMA to begin damage assessment from December storm

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will begin the process of assessing damage in Maine from last week's storm.

The Mills administration had requested that FEMA do a damage assessment, which is needed for the state to eventually receive federal funding to help it recover.

Local groups have already begun estimating the cost of the damage from rain and heavy winds that caused widespread power outages, flooding and road washouts.

If FEMA agrees that the storm damage reached a certain threshold, the state can then request a major disaster declaration, which would unlock federal recovery funding.

Officials are encouraging members of the public to report any storm damage to their property by calling 211.