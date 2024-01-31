Biden declares major disaster for Maine's December storm and flooding, opening federal aid

Maine’s December windstorm and flooding has been declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden, opening the way for aid into the state.

Gov. Janet Mills announced the news on Monday in a press release. The Federal Emergency Management Agency estimates the storm caused $20 million in damage to public infrastructure, especially in central and western Maine.

Biden also approved a request from Mills to provide direct aid to individuals severely impacted by the storm.

FEMA and other agencies will establish disaster recovery centers in affected areas to educate and help people with those services.

More information on available aid can be found on the governor's website.