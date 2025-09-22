Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

450-acre Rumford Community Forest officially opens to the public

Maine Public | By Susan Sharon
Published September 22, 2025 at 7:42 AM EDT
State and local officials joined conservation groups and outdoor enthusiasts on Saturday to mark the official opening of the Rumford Community Forest.
1 of 4  — 20250920_135946.jpg
State and local officials joined conservation groups and outdoor enthusiasts on Saturday to mark the official opening of the Rumford Community Forest.
Susan Sharon / Maine Public
Gov. Mills cuts the ribbon to officially open the Rumford Community Forest to the public on Saturday Sept. 20, 2025.
2 of 4  — 20250920_134456.jpg
Gov. Mills cuts the ribbon to officially open the Rumford Community Forest to the public on Saturday Sept. 20, 2025.
Susan Sharon / Maine Public
The Rumford Community Forest land, which includes woods, wetlands and brook trout habitat, was once slated for more than 250 housing and condominium lots. It's now permanently protected from development and open to the public for hunting, fishing, hiking, biking, skiing and snowmobiling.
3 of 4  — 20250920_140409.jpg
The Rumford Community Forest land, which includes woods, wetlands and brook trout habitat, was once slated for more than 250 housing and condominium lots. It's now permanently protected from development and open to the public for hunting, fishing, hiking, biking, skiing and snowmobiling.
Susan Sharon / Maine Public
The Rumford Community Forest officially opened to the public on Saturday Sept. 20, 2025.
4 of 4  — 20250920_140750.jpg
The Rumford Community Forest officially opened to the public on Saturday Sept. 20, 2025.
Susan Sharon / Maine Public

A former selectman was fond of saying that "Rumford was once a mill town but now it's a town with a mill."

It's also a town with a 450-acre community forest.

State and local officials joined conservation groups and outdoor enthusiasts on Saturday to mark the official opening of the Rumford Community Forest.

"After decades of doubt over the future of mill towns like this area, it's only fitting that we're here today to celebrate another symbol of Rumford's resurgence," said Gov. Janet Mills.

The land, which includes woods, wetlands and brook trout habitat, was once slated for more than 250 housing and condominium lots. It's now permanently protected from development and open to the public for hunting, fishing, hiking, biking, skiing and snowmobiling.

Gabe Perkins, executive director of Inland Woods and Trails helped design the project with extensive public input. He says once it's complete, it will include about ten miles of trails including an all-persons trail for universal access.

Rumford Planning Board member Travis Palmer says the project is both a community asset and an investment in the town's future.

"When we started designing this trail network in collaboration with Inland Woods and Trails that was at the forefront of what we were doing," Palmer says. "You know, how do we offer both something for the community to take advantage of as well as attract some outside individuals to come and take advantage of the outside recreational opportunities here?"

The Trust for Public Land, the U.S. Forest Service and the Land for Maine's Future Program helped provide funding. The Rumford Community Forest joins a network of community and town forests that encompass 400-thousand acres across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Tags
Environment and Outdoors RumfordGov. Janet Mills
Susan Sharon
ssharon@mainepublic.org
See stories by Susan Sharon