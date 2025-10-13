New audiobook chronicles history that led to depleted fisheries and reduced tribal access in Maine

The Maine Indian-Tribal State Commission is releasing an audiobook Monday that examines how state policies have contributed to the decline of traditional fisheries and limited tribal peoples' access to them.

"Sea Run" was initially published as a report in 2022. Co-author Judd Esty-Kendall says the audio version, which is narrated by Wabanaki citizens, helps brings it to life. And he says it also expands the report's reach.

"It's a way to make it accessible," Esty-Kendall says. "Because this is a Maine history seen through a lens that we don't really know. I certainly didn't know it when I began researching the book."

Sea Run describes how dams, overfishing and pollution decimated fish populations including salmon, shad and alewives. It calls for better coordination between state agencies in restoration efforts, examining water quality standards, and supporting traditional Wabanki sustenance practices.

"It seems like if restoration of the fish is of the highest priority, why isn't restoration of the Wabanaki culture put on a similar priority level for the state of Maine?" Esty-Kendall asks.

"Sea Run" will be available for download on the Maine Indian-Tribal State Commission website.