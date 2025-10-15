Peak fall foliage wraps up this week for much of Maine

Peak fall colors in Maine are expected to wrap up a week early according to foliage experts at the state Department of Agriculture.

Since July, Maine has experienced its worst drought in more than 20 years. Fall foliage spokesperson Gale Ross says the dry weather shortens the amount of time leaves are on the trees.

Fall Foliage map for the week of Oct. 15.

"It's generally the weather going forward that determines our foliage, season length and vibrancy," Ross said. "So, we are about a week early this year."

As the days shorten and temperatures drop, trees start to break down chlorophyll — the chemical that keeps the leaves green. The absence of chlorophyll is what leaves behind the autumn hues.

Ross said the lack of groundwater affects the leaves' vibrancy — especially in maple trees.

"Maples are a shallow rooted tree. So, they require more water, as opposed to an oak tree that's a little more deeply rooted," Ross said.

Despite rain in some parts of the state this week, the U.S. Drought monitor says the entire state is experiencing abnormally dry weather. The last time extreme drought was this widespread in Maine was 2002.

Still, Ross added there will still be plenty of beautiful vistas across Maine's 17-18 million acres of forest land.

"Nature's paintbrush is doing its job," she said.