Poland Spring cutting back water withdrawals at a few springs in Maine due to drought

The bottled water giant Poland Spring is cutting back water withdrawals at a few springs around Maine because of the drought.

The company said in a statement that it "implemented a significant reduction in our water withdrawals" at Clear Spring in Hollis at the beginning of September and cut back water usage at the Evergreen Spring in Freyburg.

Conditions at other springs are being monitored daily using National Weather Service and other drought forecasting tools.

"We will continue to monitor the aquifers we use in Maine and report our data publicly to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection," the company said in a statement. "Responsible management of our spring water sources is central to the long-term sustainability of our springs and our operations in the communities we serve."

Poland Spring scaled back extraction at some sites earlier this summer, the company said. Some municipalities, including the town of Denmark, have measures in place to protect water resources. Poland Spring said it will continue to provide bottled water to areas affected by dry wells.

More than two-thirds of Maine is experiencing either severe or extreme drought.