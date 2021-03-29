-
Nestle announced yesterday it has sold Poland Spring, and its other bottled water brands to two private equity firms.
A pair of private investment firms will soon buy Poland Spring and several other North American bottled water companies in a $4.3 billion deal with Swiss…
Maine water rights activists are concerned about the potential sale of the Poland Spring bottled water company to a private equity firm.Over the weekend,…
Gov. Paul LePage has nominated a hydrogeologist to the citizen board that enforces and interprets Maine’s environmental laws: Mark Dubois, who works for…
PORTLAND, Maine - A new lawsuit accuses Poland Spring water of deceiving customers by putting the words "100 percent natural spring water'' on product…
The Rumford Water District has signed a deal with Poland Spring Water Co., that will allow it to draw up to 150 million gallons of water per year for 15…
Bottled water is more popular than ever — last year, for the first time, sales surpassed those of soda. That thirst is boosting sales of Poland Spring,…
Poland Spring is looking to expand.A continuing surge in the sale of bottled water has the company looking for two new sources of spring water and making…
LEWISTON, Maine - Poland Spring is proposing to expand its water withdrawal operations to Rumford. The company pitched its plan to the Rumford Water…
FRYEBURG, Maine - Maine's supreme court has upheld regulatory approval of a contract allowing Fryeburg Water Co. to sell water to the parent company of…