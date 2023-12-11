© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Lawmakers consider bill to limit water extraction contracts

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST
One of Poland Spring's extraction sites in Denmark, Maine.
Susan Sharon
/
Maine Public
One of Poland Spring's extraction sites in Denmark, Maine.

State legislators continue to debate a bill that would limit the length of contracts between local water districts and water extractors like Poland Spring.

Although there are only a few water extraction contracts in Maine, those agreements are often negotiated for periods of more than 20 years. And some residents argue the practice is a threat to Maine's aquifers, prompting state legislators to consider limiting the length of contracts.

Members of the committee on energy, utilities and technology debated LD 1111 again last week. Several lawmakers emphasized the impact that climate change could have on Maine water supplies, and said water districts shouldn't be locked into long contracts.

But others, like committee chair senator Mark Lawrence, say the proposal restricts water districts, and isn't the best way to preserve aquifers.

"Not all water districts are the same, some are large some are small and I heard from the water districts that the legislation would restrict them," Lawrence said.

The committee voted 7-5 ought not to pass, but the measure will still go before the full legislature in the new session.
