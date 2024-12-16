Residents in Denmark adopt a water extraction ordinance to protect the town's resource

Residents of the town of Denmark have adopted a water extraction ordinance intended to strengthen protections of the town's resource. But some think it could have gone further.

Against the backdrop of a changing climate, the ordinance is specifically intended to ensure that water withdrawals by Poland Spring and its new parent company, Primo Brands, are sustainable.

But two members of the committee that worked on the ordinance for more than two-and-a-half years said it doesn't go far enough. Audrey Rabinowitz said there are a few things missing from the final language.

"One was a town-wide cap on the amount of water that could be extracted for commercial export. We voted on that as a committee and it was voted down 3-2," Rabinowitz said.

Also missing, Rabinowitz said, is a requirement that the company share real-time data showing how much water is being withdrawn.

Committee member Laurie LaMountain, who also serves on the town's planning board, said she's pleased that pumping can now be halted if water levels drop below a certain point. But, overall, she agrees the ordinance could have been stronger.

"It's better...Is it really what we wanted? No," she said.

The ordinance was approved in a special town meeting by a unanimous vote.