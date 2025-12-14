Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Maine trail projects get $7.5 million from state bond

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published December 14, 2025 at 8:41 PM EST
Jayme Rec walks on a bog bridge along the Valley Cove Trail in Acadia National Park in September 2023.
Gregory Rec
/
Portland Press Herald
The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands has awarded $7.5 million to dozens of trail projects across the state in the first phase of a multiyear investment to create and renovate motorized and nonmotorized paths.

The Maine Trails Program is funded through a $30 million borrowing package approved by voters last year.

"These first-round awards reflect the incredible commitment of our communities to building trails that welcome everyone, whether the walk, ride, paddle, ski, or snowmobile," Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal said in a press release.

The agency made 44 awards to organizations in nearly every county in the state. The funding includes projects to buy land for future trails, improve existing pathways and build new trail infrastructure.

Advocates for funding the program have said that Maine's extensive inventory of walking, biking, ATV and snowmobile trails have been battered by years of underfunding, overcrowding and damage from powerful storms.

“This program provides sorely needed funding to maintain and expand access. It will help restore and develop trails, trailheads, and facilities statewide, protecting our rich natural resources and ensuring their resilience against future challenges," said Natural Resources Council of Maine grassroots outreach manager Bronya Lechtman in a press release.

The state received more than 100 applications seeking over $17 million in funding during this round, according to the parks and lands bureau. It intends to consider new applications for the second funding round in 2026.
