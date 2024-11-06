Maine voters approve $30 million trails bond

Maine’s trails will get some much-needed attention through a $30 million borrowing package approved by voters.

The Maine trails bond on Tuesday’s ballot garnered widespread support from environmental groups, towns, snowmobile and ATV clubs.

The bond passed with more than 55% of the vote, according to an Associated Press projection Wednesday.

Jenny Kordick of Maine Outdoor Brands said the outcome is a sign of how important recreation outside is to people who live in and visit Maine. The state’s outdoor recreation economy is valued at around $3 billion.

“It's clear that Maine people deeply value the outdoors. It's part of our way of life. This vote shows how committed we are to preserving and enhancing that. I think this is truly a historic investment in outdoor recreation,” Kordick said.

“It's a win for everyone who loves getting out on Maine trails, whether you're hiking, biking, snowmobiling, or just taking in the beauty of the state.”

Trails are getting more use than ever and it’s taking a toll on aging paths and infrastructure.

And Steve Kasacek with the Outdoor Sports Institute in Millinocket said heavier rain storms and other extreme weather have left some trails in disrepair.

“So all of those things combined are just hammering our trails, so we do have a lot of trails across the state that really do need some help,” he said.

The Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands is authorized to annually award $7.5 million in competitive grants over four years to nonprofit organizations, towns and clubs to design, construct and maintain trails.

The funding will be spent on motorized, non-motorized and multi use trails and will be matched with at least $3 million from public and private sources.