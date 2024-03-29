$30 million trails bond advances with unanimous committee support

A bill supporting a $30 million trails bond in Maine has received unanimous support from the Legislature's Appropriations Committee. That means it now heads to the full Legislature for consideration.

More than 500 organizations, businesses and towns have endorsed the bill. Supporters say the money would bolster the state's $3 billion outdoor recreation economy by providing grants to organizations and towns for motorized, nonmotorized and multiuse trail projects. The funds would be managed by the Bureau of Parks and Lands.

The bill, which has support from Democrats and Republicans, requires a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate along with the governor's approval to place it before Maine voters on the November ballot. Supporters say the money is needed more than ever after recent storms severely damaged trails across the state.