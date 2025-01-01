For the Joy of Winter: 25 Years of WinterKids

Interviews and archival materials are intertwined to tell the story and celebrate a Maine movement, revealing how community, creativity, and joy can transform lives. This is a documentary tracing the 25-year evolution of WinterKids, a Maine nonprofit that helps children and families discover the joy and lifelong benefits of outdoor winter activity. Through intimate interviews, evocative archival footage, and present-day program scenes, the film reveals how a small grassroots idea grew into a statewide movement serving tens of thousands each year.

The story begins with founder Carla’s belief that winter is Maine’s greatest natural resource and her vision for combining outdoor recreation with education. Early partnerships, community events, and the original paper Passport set the foundation for programs that would ultimately reshape how kids learn and play outside.

Former Executive Director Julie and longtime Education Director Marion illuminate the organizations growth – from creation of the Winter Games to the development of the Learn Outside Guides and the digital Passport App.

Now led by Executive Director Courtney, and supported by a dedicated team and board, WinterKids continues its mission of expanding access, belonging, and joyful movement for all children in Maine. The film closes with a forward-looking vision of community- driven by outdoor learning. Reminding viewers that WinterKids is more than a program. It’s a movement built on passion, purpose, and the belief that every child deserves the chance to thrive outdoors.