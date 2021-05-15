2 Deaths, 175 COVID-19 Cases Reported On Saturday

More than 800 COVID-19 fatalities have now been recorded in Maine. That's after the state CDC added two deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 801 since the beginning of the pandemic.

One-hundred seventy five new cases of the disease were reported. In all, the Maine CDC has identified 65,523 cases.

Maine's average daily case count is on the decline, with 253 cases added per day in the past week, compared with 305 the week before.

On Friday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that the state would conform with CDC recommendations issued last week that allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks indoors or keep physical distance, in most cases. Those changes are set to go into effect on Monday, May 24.

The CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.