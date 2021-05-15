© 2021 Maine Public
Health

2 Deaths, 175 COVID-19 Cases Reported On Saturday

Maine Public | By Andrew Catalina
Published May 15, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT
Jennifer Conary
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Jennifer Conary looks away as she receives a COVID-19 vaccination, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Auburn, Maine. The state reported that 70 percent of Maine residents age 18 or older had received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 800 COVID-19 fatalities have now been recorded in Maine. That's after the state CDC added two deaths on Saturday, bringing the total to 801 since the beginning of the pandemic.

One-hundred seventy five new cases of the disease were reported. In all, the Maine CDC has identified 65,523 cases.

Maine's average daily case count is on the decline, with 253 cases added per day in the past week, compared with 305 the week before.

On Friday, Gov. Janet Mills announced that the state would conform with CDC recommendations issued last week that allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks indoors or keep physical distance, in most cases. Those changes are set to go into effect on Monday, May 24.

The CDC is next expected to brief the public on the pandemic at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Maine Public will bring that to you live.

Andrew Catalina
Andrew Catalina is manager of digital news, responsible for editing and producing news content on all of Maine Public's digital platforms, in addition to myriad other news- and content-related roles.
