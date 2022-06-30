Two additional Mainers die with COVID, as hospitalizations drop slightly
The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID has fallen by two on Thursday, to 113. Hospitalizations have been hovering around that level for the last few days after falling significantly throughout the month of June.
Eighteen patients are in critical care and four are on ventilators.
Two additional COVID deaths are also being reported today, and 246 new infections have been confirmed through laboratory testing. That doesn't include cases detected by at-home tests.