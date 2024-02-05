© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Northern Light Health takes patient records offline after server breach

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 5, 2024 at 12:25 PM EST
Northern Light Health's main office in Brewer.
Courtesy of Northern Light Health
via Bangor Daily News
Northern Light Health's main office in Brewer.

Northern Light Health has taken its patient records system offline after computer servers were compromised over the weekend.

In a notice on its website, Northern Light says that none of the affected servers contained patient information, but were taken offline out of an abundance of caution while the breach is investigated.

System officials say most appointments are continuing as scheduled, and they expect patient records to be back online at some point Monday.
