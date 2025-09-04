Mainers could face hurdles getting the Covid vaccine

Mainers could face obstacles in getting the Covid vaccine.

Maine is one of 16 states that only allows pharmacists to administer vaccines that are authorized by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). And because ACIP hasn't yet done that for the updated Covid vaccine, eligible Mainers who want to get the shot at a pharmacy will need a prescription.

Amelia Arnold of the Maine Pharmacy Association said that could pose a significant barrier, because most consumers get the Covid vaccine at pharmacies.

"I really can't be understated that this hold up is really impactful in states like Maine, because you're holding up, you know, up to 90% of the shots that we would normally be seeing and putting additional obstacles in place," Arnold said.

She says access could get easier if ACIP recommends the Covid vaccine at its upcoming meeting in mid-September.

The FDA has limited eligibility this year to people 65 and older and for individuals 6 months and up who have an underlying health condition. Arnold said the list of health conditions is broad, from respiratory conditions to obesity to mental health.