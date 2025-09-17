Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Study: Maine's largest public water supplies are contaminated with hexavalent chromium

Maine Public | By Nora Saks
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:43 PM EDT
FILE - In this Friday Jan. 7, 2011, file photo, water flows from a water fountain at the Boys and Girls Club in Concord, N.H. The New Hampshire Senate gave preliminary approval Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, to several bills meant to address concerns about contamination in the state's drinking water from a class of toxic chemicals known collectively as PFAS.
Jim Cole
/
AP
FILE - In this Friday Jan. 7, 2011, file photo, water flows from a water fountain at the Boys and Girls Club in Concord, N.H. The New Hampshire Senate gave preliminary approval Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, to several bills meant to address concerns about contamination in the state's drinking water from a class of toxic chemicals known collectively as PFAS.

Maine's largest public drinking water supplies are contaminated with hexavalent chromium, arsenic or nitrate, or all three chemicals combined.

That's according to a new national report and interactive map published by the Environmental Working Group.

"This is something that is common across the United States, including in Maine, where you get these mixtures of contaminants occurring together," said Sydney Evans, a senior science analyst with the nonprofit and a co-author of the peer-reviewed study.

Data displayed in the map reveal that more than 400,000 Mainers are drinking public tap water contaminated with one, two or all three of these chemicals. The data used are from public utilities; private wells are not included.

"Hexavalent chromium nationally has no standard, even though we know it is toxic at pretty low levels and it's kind of hard to treat for," Evans said. "It requires one of these advanced treatment methods to get rid of it."

And Evans said those same advanced technologies also filter out arsenic and nitrate.

The EPA typically evaluates the cost-benefit of treating each drinking water contaminant on its own, an approach the Environmental Working Group argues is costly, inefficient and moves too slowly to protect public health.

But their report concludes that if all three chemicals were screened and treated together, an estimated 50,000 cancer cases could be prevented nationwide.
Health
Nora Saks
Nora Saks is a Maine Public Radio news reporter. Before joining Maine Public, Nora worked as a reporter, host and podcast producer at Montana Public Radio, WBUR-Boston, and KFSK in Petersburg, Alaska. She has also taught audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies (of which she is a proud alum), written and edited stories for Down East magazine, and collaborated on oral history projects.
See stories by Nora Saks