Maine public health officials say federal warning against Tylenol use in pregnancy lacks evidence

Public health officials in Maine say there isn't robust scientific evidence to support President Donald Trump's claim this week that taking Tylenol while pregnant can cause autism in babies.

Puthiery Va, director of the Maine CDC, says research linking Tylenol use during pregnancy to autism only finds a correlation — not a direct cause.

"Does it require a little more science, more studies? Likely," Va says. "But to make a statement so definitive is unfortunate."

Dr. James Jarvis of Northern Light Health and president-elect of the Maine Medical Association says he'll continue to counsel his patients that it's safe to take acetaminophen or Tylenol during pregnancy for pain or fever.

"And there's a number of reasons for that," Jarvis says. "First and foremost, most of us agree that this is a safe practice to do. And then secondly, many other things that people use for pain reliever or fever reduction are contra-indicated. I mean they should not be used during pregnancy because they can be harmful in the moment for that particular pregnancy."

In a statement, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists called the suggestion from federal officials that Tylenol use during pregnancy could cause autism "irresponsible" and "dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children."

The organization says no reputable study has found that Tylenol use during pregnancy causes autism. And it says untreated pain or fever can pose health risks to pregnant people and babies.