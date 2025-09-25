Anthem and Northern Light Health contract negotiations stall again

Anthem and Northern Light Health are blaming each other for a continuing contract impasse. If they fail to reach an agreement, Northern Light physicians will be out-of-network for Anthem patients starting in October, and hospital-based services will be out of network at the end of the year.

On Wednesday evening, Anthem issued a press release accusing Northern Light of walking away from negotiations twice and abandoning a mediation process. The president of Anthem in Maine, Denise McDonough, said that Northern Light recently issued a list of "demands."

"What they're saying is that they're willing to come back to the table," McDonough said. "But what they're not saying is that the only way they'd come back to the table is if we agreed to all of those demands, and we simply cannot."

McDonough said Northern Light wants to prevent Anthem from auditing claims. And she said they want higher rate increases, even though Anthem has more than doubled a proposed rate increase to 5%. Despite the stall in negotiations, McDonough thinks the two sides will reach an agreement — she's just not sure when.

Suzanne Spruce, senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Northern Light Health, said in a written statement that Anthem is egregiously misrepresenting discussions. She says Northern Light is willing to meet and is committed to protecting patient access to care.

Spruce added, "As part of our mediation agreement we, along with Anthem, agreed not to publicly discuss negotiations to protect the integrity of a process we respect."