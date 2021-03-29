-
Maine Gov. Paul LePage told reporters Thursday morning that Anthem's decision to drop out of Maine's ACA marketplace next year has nothing to do with…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A major health insurance provider in Maine is predicting enrollment in the state's Affordable Care Act insurance market will drop. The…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Anthem will pay a $225,000 civil penalty for mishandling consumer complaints in Maine.Maine Bureau of Insurance Superintendent Eric…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Attorney General Janet Mills has joined a federal lawsuit to block Anthem's plan to acquire Cigna Corporation for $48 billion.…
-
CONCORD, N.H. - Insurance departments in several states plan to lead an investigation into the recent data breach at Anthem.The New Hampshire Insurance…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of the Maine Attorney General is urging those who suspect they have been affected by a recent data breach at Anthem take…
-
After a data breach in which hackers gained access to the personal information of about 80 million Anthem customers and employees, a spokesman for Anthem…
-
Maine has a new Accountable Care Organization, and it's the largest commercial ACO in the state. Anthem insurance and Eastern Maine Health Systems Beacon…
-
CONCORD, N.H. - The only company that sold health insurance under the federal health care overhaul law in New Hampshire this year says its average…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Insurance companies are starting to pay primary care physicians in Maine a little differently, in an effort to improve care, and reduce…